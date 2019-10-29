Resources
Louise Brown Leffingwell

Louise Brown Leffingwell Obituary
Louise Brown Leffingwell, age 87, died October 28, 2019 in Rockwall, Texas. Memorial will be in the spring.

Lou was born May 27, 1932 at home in Jack County, Texas to Archie and Georgia Brown. She was a waitress at Pioneer 3 for 25 years. She then owned The Sandwich Shop in Henrietta, Texas.

Lou always enjoyed shopping especially at Walmart, and being with family.

She is survived by her 6 daughters, Donna Prestwood of Longmont, Colorado, Cathy Key and Susan House of Iowa Park, Texas, Barbara Cooper and husband Charlie of Garland, Texas, Patricia Scarber and husband Jimmy of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Teresa Hilton of Amarillo, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and numerus nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband Murray (Lefty) Leffingwell, granddaughter Kelsey Hilton, sons in law George Key, Jr. and Gary Hilton.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
