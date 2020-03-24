Resources
Louise Evanzo

Louise Evanzo Obituary
Louise Evanzo

May 16, 1964 -

March 14, 2020

Louise Evanzo passed away peacefully in her home on March 14th, 2020. She grew up in Grand Rapids, MI, moving to Wichita Falls Texas in 1999. She served in the United States Army for 4 years. Louise was an avid outdoors person, and captured nature and insects in photographs. She surrounded herself with her family, friends and pets. She had a passion for her garden and loved to spend time growing new things there every year.

Louise will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Michelle (Ken)Nelson and Alison Evanzo, her nephews Christopher(Tawny) Nelson, Eric(Ally) Nelson, Abraham(Krista) Evanzo, her niece Alexandra Nelson and her stepmother Tina Rosato. Louise will also be remember by numerous extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Gloria and Phillip Evanzo and her sister Deanna Evanzo.

A memorial service will be held May 16th 2020, arrangements pending, to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Louise may be made to any animal rescue organization in Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
