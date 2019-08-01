|
|
Louise Johnson
Wichita Falls - Louise Johnson was born on October 19, 1939 and passed away on July 27, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters and their spouses; Katie Hearne Reece and Elder Fred Reece, Peggy Hearne Andrews and Minister Glenn Andrews and Beverly Ballard, her sister; Clara Beatty.Seven grandchildren, Fourteen great grandchildren, Five great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services: 1 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Church of the Living God P.G.T. 1218 Gladiolus St. Pastor Leonard Jones, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.
Visitation: 6-8 PM Thursday, August 1 at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019