Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Living God P.G.T.
1218 Gladiolus St.
Louise Johnson


1939 - 2019
Louise Johnson Obituary
Louise Johnson

Wichita Falls - Louise Johnson was born on October 19, 1939 and passed away on July 27, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters and their spouses; Katie Hearne Reece and Elder Fred Reece, Peggy Hearne Andrews and Minister Glenn Andrews and Beverly Ballard, her sister; Clara Beatty.Seven grandchildren, Fourteen great grandchildren, Five great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services: 1 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Church of the Living God P.G.T. 1218 Gladiolus St. Pastor Leonard Jones, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Visitation: 6-8 PM Thursday, August 1 at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019
