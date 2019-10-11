|
Louise Kinsey Rux, age 77, of Archer City, Texas passed away, Friday morning October 11, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Archer City Church of Christ with Verner Hayhurst officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.
Louise was born August 3, 1942 in Shannon, Texas to the late Finis Lee Kinsey and Lena Mae Kuykendall Kinsey. She attended school in Antelope.
She and Sonny Rux were married December 31, 1958 in Graham, Texas.
After traveling with her husband as Navy housewife, she returned to Archer City in 1975. She was employed at the Archer County News. Louise was the Facility Manager of the Clinics of North Texas for twenty-five years until her retirement. She then worked for Haigood and Campbell until her second retirement.
Louise was a member of the Archer City Church of Christ. Her favorite pastime was raising kids and moving furniture.
Survivors include her husband, Sonny; four daughters, Tina Alsup and husband, Steve and Sonya Rux Baugh, Jayce Mae Graham and Leiah Graham; one son, Kodi Graham all of Archer City; six grandchildren Chris Graham, Jadalynn Baugh, Kinsey Birdwell and husband, Matt, Wade Alsup and wife, Chelsea, Cole Alsup and Jesse Alsup; and three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kylie and Easton Birdwell.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Carl Virgil Kinsey on July 17, 2002 and Billy Blant Kinsey on July 31, 2014; granddaughter, Ayme-Marie Alsup on April 9, 1991.
The family suggests memorials to Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019