Louise Smith Melvin
Louise Smith Melvin

Wichita Falls - Louise Smith Melvin joined her longtime husband and best friend, Bud, Tuesday morning with family all gathered around at the age of 86. She was born May 16, 1934, in Divot, Texas to Otis and Grace Harr Smith, but moved to Wichita Falls when she was one year old. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1952, and then graduated from Draughons Business School and later attended Midwestern State. She started her professional life in 1954 working at First National Bank, which later changed to First-Wichita National Bank then Chase Bank. After 16 years in the banking business, Louise worked from home designing ultra-suede and then opened her own boutique named House of Lou.

Louise was a long time member of First Baptist Church and during her life she served on the Board of Directors of Camp Fire North Texas; the PTA Board at Fain and Barwise Schools; on City Council P. T. A.; and coordinated the establishment of Cancer Connection Support Group, which involves all cancer survivors.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bud Melvin in 2018, her mother Grace Harr Bergman, a brother Ted Smith, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her two daughters; Monica Davis (Jim Bo) and Kat Von Zehmen (Scott Hunter); and three sons, Russ Mark Melvin (Linda), Ric Thomas Melvin (Jose ) and Andy Wayne Melvin (Cathie). Also surviving are grandchildren: Mackenzie Ritter, Emilie Von Zehmen, Matt Davis, Jarrett Davis, Jordan Davis, Blair Kaiser, Amanda Combs, Wade Combs, Mikaila Woodward, Leo Hunter, and Gage Hunter. There are also sixteen great grandchildren surviving.

Funeral services will be at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Rod Payne and Rev. Mike Rucker officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. They have encouraged memorial bequests be made to Cancer Connection, 2304 Midwestern Pkwy, Suite 205, 76308 or Camp Fire of North Texas, 2414 Ninth Street, 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.owensbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
