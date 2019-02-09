|
Lowell Dean Wallace
Jolly, TX
Lowell Dean Wallace, 86, of Henrietta, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Jolly Baptist Church in Jolly, Texas with Rev. Warren Hall with Allendale Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, officiating and Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, assisting. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Lowell Dean was born on November 27, 1932 at home on the Bryant Edwards Ranch, east of Henrietta by Doc Albert Greer by buggy. Her parents were Lowell and Bertha (Jordan) Reaves. She was a graduate of Henrietta High School in 1950. Lowell Dean met the love of her life on a blind date. She married Bill Howard Wallace on August 22, 1953 in Jolly, Texas. Lowell Dean was the personal secretary to Howell E. Smith, owner of the Muleshoe Cattle Company Ranch in Jolly, Texas. She was a member of the Jolly Baptist Church for over 60 years and was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Henrietta. Lowell Dean represented the Jolly community as a Pioneer Duchess on the 2007 Pioneer Queen Float during the Clay County Pioneer Reunion and was the first Secretary for the City of Jolly.
Lowell Dean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; son, Steve Wallace; two sisters, Velda Fuchs and Sybil Mobley.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Carlton and husband Billy of Henrietta, Texas; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wallace of Prosper, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 pm - 6 pm.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 or the .
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 9, 2019