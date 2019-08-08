|
|
Lowell Due
Grandfield - Lowell "L.D." Due passed away August 5, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving daughters. L.D. was born on July 26, 1930 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Ralph L. and Emma Bolton Due. He spent several years away from Grandfield returning as a teen and lived in Grandfield till his passing other than the four years he spent in the service of our country with the U.S. Navy - Seabees Unit.
L. D. and Delores Ferguson Due were married on November 12, 1954 in Grandfield, OK. They were married for 55 years before her passing on August 6, 2010.
L.D. is survived by his three daughters DeAnn Due Bohl and husband Philip of Faxon, OK, Dawn Due Campbell of College Station, TX, and Darcy Due Gray of Grandfield, OK. Five grandchildren Adam Bohl of Chattanooga, OK, Ashley Bohl Burk, Lawton, OK, Dylan Merryfield, Arlington, TX, Denver Merryfield, San Antonio, TX, and Kayleigh Campbell, College Station, TX. L.D. and Delores were also blessed with five great grandchildren Brianna Merryfield, Knoxville, TN, Lauren and Natalie Bohl of Chattanooga, OK, Emma and Conner Burk of Lawton, OK. Also surviving is brother Earl Due of Bush, LA and sister Janis Due Latimer of Iowa Park, TX, Sister in law Janay Due, Sister in law Juanita Tatum and husband Arthur and Brother in Law Aubrey Ferguson, Jr., special friend Bettye Ingram, Dean Carroll, Nikki Lindsey, Tracy Carroll and families.
L.D. was preceded in death by his loving wife Delores, his parents, son-in-law Miles Campbell, and brothers Marion, Harvey, Noel, Cletus, and Gerald, and five sisters Ruth, Helen, Mary, Wilma, and Jessie and numerous nieces and nephews.
L.D. attended and graduated from Grandfield High School where he excelled in sports. After graduation he entered into the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California, Japan, and Kwajalein. Islands. After returning to Grandfield he was employed at Bell Refinery and with Carroll Brothers Phillips 66 and began farming and ranching. Later in life he expanded to include financial and real estate investments throughout the Texoma region.
L.D. was a strong supporter of his community and education. He served many years on the Grandfield Public School Board, was a member of the Kiwanis, American Legion, a Master Mason at Masonic Lodge #378 and a Master Noble of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a founding stockholder of Tri-County Gin and served many years on the board of directors. L.D. also made time to serve as a Volunteer Fire Fighter with the Grandfield Fire Department.
L.D. served 45 years as a director at First Bank serving in many capacities including Chairman and Vice Chairman. He recently retired with the distinction of being the longest sitting Board Director and remained active with the business.
Family visitation will be Friday evening August 9, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home, 202 2nd Street, Grandfield, OK 73546.
Services will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 103 3rd Street, Grandfield, OK 73546 followed by burial with military honors at Grandfield Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Library, c/o Grandfield Public Library, 101 2nd Street, Grandfield, OK 73546 or Grandfield Senior Citizens Center, 123 1st Street, Grandfield, OK 73546 or ASPIRE Hospice , 1317 N. 12th, Frederick, OK 73542.
