Loyd Arthur Bell
Wichita Falls - Loyd Arthur Bell, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on July 17, 2020 after battling COVID-19. Private graveside rites are pending.
Loyd was born on March 9, 1927, in White City, Kansas, to Arthur and Vernis McCann Bell. He was the oldest of five children, Joy Lewis of Southold, NY, Mickey Thompson married to Blair Thompson of San Angelo, Texas, Louis Ray Bell, deceased, and Alice Ruth Bell, deceased.
He married Evelyn Lucille "Cile" Keck of Seymour on April 8, 1950. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. They had three daughters. Nikki Bell Parkhill, married to Bob Parkhill of Abilene, Jeanni Bell, deceased, and Kathi Bell Shilanski of Wichita Falls. He is survived by four grandchildren, Brad Parkhill of Frisco, Matt Parkhill married to Pattie Adams Parkhill of Glen Rose, Aimi Shilanski of Henrietta, and Bekki Shilanski and fiancé Lyle Horton of Wichita Falls, and "adoptive" grand-daughter, Neata Glasgow. He has one great granddaughter, Harper Parkhill of Glen Rose.
Loyd graduated high school in Carlsbad, NM, where he was the standout trombone player in the school's band. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 17 and served in WWII. Most of his enlistment was served in Kisarazu, Japan, in postwar efforts. The family moved to Wichita Falls in 1957, where Loyd enjoyed over ten years working at Wichita Marine and Lakey's Boats and Motorcycles. He spent the rest of his career working for the City of Wichita Falls in the police vehicle maintenance department, retiring in 1989.
He was a lover of adventure and enjoyed traveling. He and Cile flew in his private plane to dinner dates and enjoyed dancing to Frank Sinatra and Pat Boone's music. They took annual family vacations and saw much of the country together. Summers were spent at the lake house on Possum Kingdom Lake, where they were water skiing, fishing, and boating enthusiasts. Loyd also enjoyed his Harley 74. He and Cile, along with a host of friends, rode motorcycles all over the country. Camping was also a favorite activity, with New Mexico and Colorado being frequent destinations. In later years, Loyd enjoyed spending time fishing and camping with his grandchildren, going to Little League games, traveling to Alaska to visit granddaughters, and spending time with his family. He was known as a great storyteller and had many humorous tales to entertain his family and friends.
Loyd was known for his ability to fix most anything, his attention to detail, his quick wit and sense of humor, and his desire to help someone every day. He was quick to offer to help a friend with repairs or projects, and especially enjoyed helping build and flying model airplanes. He also tied fishing flies and shared them with his fishing buddies. Loyd was an avid photographer and was often seen behind the lens of his camera. He also received a great deal of pleasure from his dogs, always thinking they were missing him when he was away from home.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to each of the doctors, nurses, and other staff at United Regional Hospital, who cared for him during his battle with COVID-19. The risks you took with your own well-being, and your care and concern for him, is deeply appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.