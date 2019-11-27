|
Loyd Ham
Wichita Falls - Loyd Ham, 86, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas with Mr. Murl Nelms, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Loyd was born on January 30, 1933 to Luther and Berdie (Haney) Ham. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was a retired Structural Steel Worker. Loyd loved antique cars, country music, rodeos, but most of all he loved his family. He was blessed to love and be loved by two very special women, Anninetta Branch Ham, his wife of 49 years who he joins in heaven, while leaving his love of 13 years, Jonet Zachry in the loving embrace of his family.
He joins his ten brothers and sisters along with his parents Luther Martin and Birdie Lenore Ham.
He is survived by his sons, Russell "Rusty" Ham and wife Ireta, Leonard "Cliff" Ham and wife Shari; grandchildren Mindy Anderle, Meagan Randolph, Trey Anderson III; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kinlee, and Jake Anderle, Annalynn Abernethy, Braylee Randolph, Jacob and Emily Anderson; sister-in-laws, Vanice Stennett and husband Buddy, Janice Wages and husband Dale; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
He will be missed more than words can express, but his family and friends know that he is renewed in the loving arms of his God and no longer suffering.
In lieu of flowers a donation in his memory can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019