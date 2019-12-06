|
Lucille Parker
Henrietta - Lucille Rotta Parker, 93, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Lucille was born on June 9, 1926 in Byers, Texas to Joe B. and Jennie (Fenoglio) Rotta. She married Tommy C. Parker and was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta. Lucille was retired from Clay County where she worked as the Deputy Clerk.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, T.C. Parker; sister, Lillian Rotta Kilcrease; brother, Herman Eugene Rotta; great-grandchildren, Linsye Franklin Harman and Matthew Whatley.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Jackson of Henrietta, and Janet Franklin and husband Gene of Henrietta; grandchildren, Randy Franklin and wife Shawna, Brad Franklin, Lance Franklin and wife Stacy, Clay Jackson, Cara Willis and husband Jessey, and Camie Jackson; great grandchildren, Amy Knight and husband Alan, Madison Franklin, Jadin Willis and fiancé Tristan Durbin, Brooke and Skyler Franklin, Justin Whatley and wife Jordan, and Parker Jackson; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Cason and Cash Knight, Berklye Harman, and Blake Whatley.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 105 S. Barrett St., Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019