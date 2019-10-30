|
Lucille Roberts Shirey
Wichita Falls - Lucille Roberts Shirey, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31st at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at Lunn's chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Cora (Whitmire) and Jack Roberts, Lucille was born on January 11, 1932, in Cleveland, Texas. She and Gordon Shirey were married on October 4, 1949, in Cold Springs, Texas. Lucille was a faithful, long-time member of Fairway Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and was involved in various church activities throughout the years. She was a member of the Opti-Mrs. Club, while her husband participated in the Sunrise Optimist Club.
Lucille will be lovingly remembered as a terrific cook who could make anything and always served delicious meals. She loved shopping with her friends for clothes, shoes and jewelry, all well-coordinated. Her home was beautifully decorated with careful attention paid to every detail in every room.
Along with her parents, Lucille was also preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Roberts and Douglas (Buddy) Roberts; and her loving husband Gordon Shirey In 2002.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Shirey and wife, Connie of Fort Worth; and Pat Shirey and wife, Tonye of Wichita Falls; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to , 901 Indiana Avenue, #350, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019