Lucille (Lou) Wilma Roper Best
Wichita Falls - Lucille (Lou) Wilma Roper Best danced through this life for 93 years and gracefully departed on Friday, August 23rd. A New Year's baby, born in Sayre, OK on January 1, 1926 to Bill Roper and Bessie York, Lou spent most of her life in Texas where she raised her sons Bill Hagler and Randy Hagler. She called Wichita Falls home for more than 60 years. Widowed at a young age, Lou found love a second time with Howard Best, to whom she was married for 30 years. She spent her career dressing hair at Bill's Hairstyles, retiring after 45 years in the industry, serving multiple positions on the Board of the T.H.C.A., including President. The slow pace of retirement proved to be a bit too much quiet time and Lou soon began her second career in retail management, operating her son's business for over 15 years. In her 70's, a love from Lou's distant past returned to sweep her off her feet and she spent nearly 20 years sharing life with her partner, Al Meredith.
Lou was tremendously loyal, loved to dance and laugh, was a style maven and feisty as hell. She will be so very missed.
Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bessie; her siblings, Inez Lowrey and Bob Roper; and her husbands, Gene Hagler, Howard Best and Al Meredith. She is survived by her sons, Bill Hagler and partner, Joy Looney; Randy Hagler and wife Shirley; sister, Barbara Fry; grandchildren Brandon Hagler, Adrienne Hagler, Alisha Hagler, Lacey Alexander and husband, Ryan; 3 great-grandchildren and her beloved Malti-poo, Buddy. She was Mom, Granny, Aunt Cille and friend to many more and her love extended far beyond genetics.
A memorial service will be held at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX on Saturday, September 7th at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in her honor.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019