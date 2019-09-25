|
|
Lucy G. Crump
Wichita Falls - Lucy G. Crump 79, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Starkovich Forester, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Lucy was born on September 27, 1939 to the late Felipe and Marina (Amador) Garcia in Minnesota. Lucy's family was a hard working farm family. They farmed from Mexico to Minnesota before settling in Wichita Falls in the 1950s. Lucy graduated from Wichita Falls High. She met a service man stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Michael Dean Crump and fell in love at first site. The couple married in the late 1950s and spent many years together until his passing in 1998. Lucy, while working at the Sheridan Hotel had the privilege to meet and talk to the famous country and western singer George Strait. She found out he ran out of autographed pictures, but received flowers that afternoon from him. Lucy never knew a stranger, all were welcome to come and enjoy eating her famous Mexican food, "the more the merrier!" She liked watching, The Young and the Restless, sci-fi and scary movies, and the Price is Right with Bob Barker. Since she had a small crush on Skip McBride, she would watch the local weather report. This angel on earth will be missed by many family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Crump Jr.; a daughter, Tammie Rodriguez; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Lucy is survived by her children, William Crump, Tony Crump and wife, Tina, Jimmy Crump and wife, Linda, Lucinda Crump, Scotty Crump and Neal Crump; 27 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls and especially Lucy's angel on earth, Christi Crump for caring for her.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be set to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 25, 2019