Lucy Nelrita Phelps
Wichita Falls - Lucy Nelrita Phelps, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21st at Faith Village Church of Christ with Charlie Thomasson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Stella (Lusk) and Skyler Boothe, Lucy was born on April 8, 1934, in Spur, Texas.
She was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ from the late 1950s through the present where she was an active member and Bible class teacher.
She received a bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University and a master's degree from Midwestern University, both in education. She taught for WFISD for over 2 decades as a teacher and reading specialist.
Along with her parents, Lucy was also preceded in death by Pat Phelps, her husband of 65 years, and her sister, Ernestine Wilson.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Phelps and Rita Hall; and grandson, Cody Hall.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Tipton Children's Home, 1000 N. Broadway Avenue, Tipton, OK 73570.
