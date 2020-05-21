|
Luke Lyde
Stanfield - Luther Homer "Luke" Lyde, 84, of Stanfield, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Patrick Hoffman, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta, Texas, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Luke was born in Clay County on October 10, 1935 to parents, Homer Leslie and Ema Lee (Rector) Lyde and Mildred Lyde. He was raised in Henrietta where he worked with his family on the Staggs Ranch. He moved to Fort Worth where he met his wife of 62 years, Darlene (Mullins). There they raised 4 children and started his own successful business. They remained in Fort Worth for 35 years before finally retiring and moving back to Clay County. This is where he followed his dream of owning his own piece of land that he loved and where he took his last breath surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his wife Darlene of Stanfield; daughter, Yulonda Esquivel and husband Kelly of Haslet, Texas; son, Tracy Lyde and wife Carol Ann of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, La Juana Lyde of Hurst, Texas; four grandchildren, Christina, Charly, Colby and K.C. and spouses; three great-daughters, Parker, Landry and Presley; two brothers; two sisters and their families.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 of Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department at 916 W. Spring St., Henrietta, Texas 76365 .
Published in The Times Record News from May 21 to May 22, 2020