Lydia Peacemaker
Wichita Falls - Lydia Gonzales Peacemaker passed from this life and entered into the presence of her Lord on December 8, 2019, at age 71. She was born on January 2, 1948, in Wichita Falls, to Oscar T. Gonzales, Sr., and Mary Castillo Gonzales, the oldest of seven children.
She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1966, and attended Draughn's School of Business. She met the love of her life, Edsel Peacemaker, Jr., while he was stationed at SAFB, and they were married in 1971 in his hometown of Winchester, Virginia. To this union were born two sons, Eddie and Darian, and the family made Wichita Falls home with the exception of various military assignments. On August 4th, 2019, Ed and Lydia celebrated their 48th anniversary, a love story with a strong foundation in Christ and servitude to one another.
Lydia loved God and served Him faithfully for her entire lifetime. She was born into a Catholic home and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during her younger years, later becoming a member of City View Baptist Church. During the past years she and her husband served the Lord through their membership in the Country Chapel, where she was active in the Women's Ministry. God gave her talents in many areas, and two of these were quilting and designing beautiful crafts, which she enjoyed exhibiting at craft shows. God was first in her life, followed with love and devotion to her family. She enjoyed her work in food service for Wichita Falls Independent School District, but retired in 2009 when her second grandchild was born. Family was her favorite investment and her new title of Granny and NiNi was most precious to her. She truly lived her life clearly demonstrating God first, herself last, and all others in between. She led many to Christ, demonstrating kindness, acceptance and forgiveness to all.
Lydia's parents preceded her in death.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband; sons Eddie Peacemaker (Margie Ann) and Darian Peacemaker (Jennifer); sisters Teresa (Antonio), Nancy (David), Olga (Joel), Brenda (Chad); brothers Roddy Gonzales (Tommie) and Oscar Gonzales, Jr.; and grandchildren Landon Peacemaker, Hailey Peacemaker, and Alyssa Peacemaker.
A celebration of Lydia's life will be held on Friday, December 13th, at 10:00 AM, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, December 12th, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home from 5:30-7:30 PM.
The family has requested that memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019