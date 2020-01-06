|
Lyle Buzzard
Wichita Falls - Lyle Edwin Buzzard, 67, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Rickey Rasco officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Lyle was born on December 13, 1952 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Richard Earl and Melva Arlene (Hunt) Buzzard. Lyle moved to Texas in 1975 and worked for PPG for over 30 years until retirement. He then started a job as a Security Officer at Rolling Meadows in 2012. Lyle loved woodworking, and made various items for over 35 years. He took the time to make handmade Christmas ornaments for the residents each year, at his own expense. Lyle traveled to, and participated in arts and crafts shows throughout the country. He also enjoyed home gardening, and tending to his koi pond.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Clarence and Robert Buzzard.
Lyle is survived by daughters Stacie Culipher of Iowa Park, and Tammie Eland of Wichita Falls; grandsons Lance Corporal Kyle Culipher, USMC and wife Brittany of California, and Tyler Culipher of Iowa Park; and his aunt Norma in Ohio.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Lyle's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020