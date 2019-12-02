|
|
Lyn Haynes
Lyn Haynes, 82, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she had lived near her daughters since 1997. She was born on March 19, 1937 in Mexia, Texas to parents Lura Frances Keaton and Fred Maxwell Mayes. Her father died in 1937. Lyn was adopted by Hugh Allen Haynes when her mom remarried. She was raised in Wichita Falls, Texas and attended Texas Christian University and Texas Women's University. A dedicated nurse, she helped many people in a variety of medical settings including home health and mental health care. She also served our country as a US Air Force spouse living in Texas and Turkey. She is survived by her four children: Donna (Bill) Hovencamp of Huntsville, Alabama, Cindy (Terry) Todd of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Larry (Mary) Gee of Waco, Texas and Mark (Jeannie) Gee of Des Moines, Iowa. She was a loving mom who will be missed greatly by her four children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family is grateful for the excellent care she received from the staff at Siskin Hospital and comforted knowing she is in heaven now. She was buried in a private, graveside service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas near her parents. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home - 601 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415. (423) 877-3524 Lanefh.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019