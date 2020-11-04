Lynda Gale Krottinger
Wichita Falls - Lynda Gale Krottinger, 72, of Wichita Falls went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Rick Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Lynda was born on January 4, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late Ira H. "Ike" and Ida Gale (Howard) Krottinger. Lynda was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Midwestern State University. She was fortunate to be able to travel to Spain, where she completed her Master's degree. After her father's passing in 1993, Linda and her mother ran Wichita Feed Store, that her father founded 88 years ago. The family always said they had the best customers in the world. Lynda was a loving caregiver to her mother, and fiercely loyal to those close to her. Sadly, the time had come when Lynda was ready to be reunited with her parents. She cast off the imperfections of a mortal body, and is dancing in Glory with her family in Heaven.
Lynda is survived by the love of her life, S.A. White; her brother, Ira H. Krottinger and wife Elizabeth of The Woodlands; sister, Joy Lewis and husband Merlin of Florida; cousins, Jimmy Bankhead and Patsy Fox; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends including longtime friend, Deni Swearingen;
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Joshua Fund at Western Hills Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, or Abundant Life Church in Burkburnett.
