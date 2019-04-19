|
|
Macele "Spunk" Jones
Eldorado - Macele "Spunk" Jones, 95, Eldorado, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Eldorado Church of Christ with Eric Houck officiating. Burial will follow services in the Eldorado Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Macele S. Jones was born June 22, 1923 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Jesse G. and Bessie (Wilhite) Jones. He graduated from Brinkman High School, in Greer County. During WWII, Spunk served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer E5. He was honorably discharged a year following the end of WWII. He married Oma Ellen Mitchell on August 29, 1947 in Elk City, Oklahoma. Spunk continued his education at Southwestern State University, attaining a Masters of Education. He began his career as a schoolteacher in Oklahoma. He later worked in Civil Service both in Amarillo and at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Spunk was an instructor and curriculum developer throughout his 33 years of service. He was a long time resident of Eldorado who served on the City Council, and as Mayor. Spunk was also active in the Southwest Oklahoma Development Authority and the Eldorado Church of Christ. He was known as a practical joker, and enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends. Spunk was actively involved in coaching youth sports, aviation, conservation, and wildlife development.
Spunk was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Bessie Jones; wife, Oma; a son, Delbert Randy Jones; two brothers, Clarage and Conrad; and three sisters, Phyllis, Lotus and Lorene.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jones Lary; his son, Duane Jones; three grandchildren, Macele Jones, Patience Newsom and husband, Shawn; and Josh Jones and wife, Eilena.
The Jones family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the Kincannon Funeral Home Chapel in Eldorado.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 19, 2019