Bishop Mack Earl Ingram, Sr.
Wichita Falls, TX
Mack Earl Ingram was born April 22, 1943 to the late Mack and Mary Ingram in Henrietta, Texas. He received his early education from Fredrick Douglas Elementary School in Henrietta, Texas and graduated from Booker T. Washing High School, Class of 1961 in Wichita Falls, TX. Bishop Mack Ingram gained his Heavenly Wings on March 16, 2019.
Service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Minister Mark Ingram, Son (Eulogist). Professional service under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Memorial Service Friday, March 24, 2019 at Agape House of Prayer from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
After high school, he proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy and served aboard the USS Haven, Hospital Ship, with and Honorable Discharge in 1963. He returned to Wichita Falls and married the love of his life, Lois V. Robison on August 14, 1964.
He attended Southern Bible Institute, Dallas for four years. Bishop Mack Ingram founded the Agape House of Prayer where he served for thirty-three years as pastor until March 16, 2019. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service for thirty years serving the public with a smile. He retired in 2010.
Bishop Ingram is preceded in death by parents, Mack and Mary Ingram; brother, Wilmer Ingram; sisters, Faye Blanton, Joyce Ann and Gail Ingram.
Bishop Ingram is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Lois V. Ingram; four sons, Mack Earl, Jr., Mark Deon (Twyla), Michael Dewayne (Rachel), Bobby Christopher (April); daughter, Cynthia Johnson; two brothers, Bobby Ray (Delois) and Darron (Sharon); four sisters, Mattie Adams (George), Gilda Williams (K.P.), Goretha Young and Wanda Jo; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019