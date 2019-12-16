|
Madeline Lechuga
Wichita Falls - Madeline Lorega Lechuga, precious wife, loving Mama, and doting Grandma went peacefully into the arms of our Lord on December 15, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born, to the late Felix and Marina Lorega, on May 1, 1949, in Angeles City, Philippines. She and the love of her life, Miguel C. "Mike" Lechuga, were married for 48 years. She devoted her life to her husband, six loving children, and fourteen loved grandchildren: son, Miguel L. and Mesale Lechuga and children, Miguel "Mikey" and Milen; son, Marco Antonio Lechuga and Christina Garcia, and children Briana and Marisol; daughter, Maria Luisa and Frank Maloney and children, Marina, Sophia, and Thor; daughter, Micaela L. and William "Chip" Maxham and children, Felix and Noel; daughter, Marianne L. and Ken Dowdy and children, Caitlyn, Emma, and Miranda; and daughter, Madeline L. and Matt Hamilton and children, Mark and Maddox. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019