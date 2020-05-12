|
|
Madeline Rhea Swanson, 24 of Archer City passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
The family will be holding a private family Celebration of Life. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Madeline was born January 24, 1996 in Wichita Falls to Erik and Donna Dalton Swanson. She was a graduate of Ryder High School and attended Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Madeline worked for D and S Residential Services in Wichita Falls.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Pierce and husband, Chris of Archer City; her father, Erik Swanson of Beavercreek, Ohio; 2 brothers, Christian Swanson and wife, Anna of Las Vegas, Nevada and Bode Pierce of Archer City; a sister, Rachel Swanson and her partner Megan Wagner of Fairborn, Ohio; grandparents, Bettye Dalton of Seymour and Earl Swanson of Ferndale, Michigan and a niece, Evelyn Swanson.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 14, 2020