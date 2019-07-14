Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Pavillion in Highland Cemetery
Iowa Park, TX
Malcolm Berry


1940 - 2019
Malcolm Berry Obituary
Malcolm Berry

Graham - Malcolm Berry, 78, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Funeral service will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pavillion in Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Malcolm was born December 3, 1940 in Graham to the late Alan Walker and Mary Louise (Hutchinson) Berry. He grew up in Iowa Park and later was a pharmacist at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls. Malcolm later moved to St. Louis, MO. where he became a hospital administrator for several years. He retired as a pharmacist in Denton before moving to Graham in 2012.

Survivors include; brother, Ronnie Berry of Graham; niece, Amy Harris and husband Trey of Trophy Club; five great nieces and nephews.

Malcolm was preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Berry and a son James Scott Berry.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their excellent care and attention to Malcolm during his last days and ask that memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019
