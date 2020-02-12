Services
Wells Funeral Home
909 Harding St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-2921
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wells Chapel
811 Woods Street
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Malcom Wayne Ingram


1960 - 2020
Malcom Wayne Ingram Obituary
Malcom Wayne Ingram

Wichita Falls - Malcom Wayne Ingram was born on November 26, 1960 to the late Charlie and Jestina Ingram.

Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Virgil Nesbit and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Rev. Ricky McGee will be the Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street.

He attended WFISD and graduated from Rider High School in 1979. During his senior school year, he started on a work program with Powerseal Pipeline Products Corporation and remained until his death, a total of forty-one years. He was well known and loved by many.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Malcom, Jr.; brother, Larry Ingram of Columbia, TN; two sisters, Barbara Ingram and Rosia Ingram-House of Wichita Falls, TX and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
