Malcom Wayne Ingram
Wichita Falls - Malcom Wayne Ingram was born on November 26, 1960 to the late Charlie and Jestina Ingram.
Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Virgil Nesbit and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Rev. Ricky McGee will be the Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street.
He attended WFISD and graduated from Rider High School in 1979. During his senior school year, he started on a work program with Powerseal Pipeline Products Corporation and remained until his death, a total of forty-one years. He was well known and loved by many.
He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Malcom, Jr.; brother, Larry Ingram of Columbia, TN; two sisters, Barbara Ingram and Rosia Ingram-House of Wichita Falls, TX and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020