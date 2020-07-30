1/
Maloyd Anderson
1936 - 2020
Maloyd Anderson

Wichita Falls - Maloyd Anderson (ML) was born on September 18, 1936 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Rosetta Reed (Henderson) and Booker T. Anderson. He was an extremely Christian man who believed in service and community to others, Loved unconditionally and treated all mankind with the utmost respect, due to Life Long lessons learned early on from his beloved grandmother Cassie Reed and grandfather Willie Lee Reed both of whom he spoke very highly of.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 where he served until retirement in 1978 with the rank of Tech Sergeant (E-6) and retired from the Wichita Housing Authority in 1998. He served as Deacon at the Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, TX and belonged to the YMCA, NAACP, and was a graduate of the first citizens police academy.

Maloyd (ML) Anderson is preceded in death by his late wife, Margaret M. Davis-Anderson and first wife Maybellyne Williams-Anderson, brother's David L. Anderson, Ralph E. Anderson, Timothy R. Anderson, and sister's Ida Mae Arnold, Dorothy Lee Taylor, Mary Kate Terry-Summits, and Step Daughter Debra D. Verret.

Family left to cherish his memory are Daughter's Danetta Owens, Rosita Anderson, and Step-Daughter Gayle Davis-Culp. Grandchildren, Victor Tarleton, Robert Tarleton, and Ebony Tarleton. Sixteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Viewing will be held Saturday August 1, 2020 from 10:00 am -12:30 pm @ Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 with Memorial Service to Follow at 1:00 pm and Graveside Service to Follow.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
AUG
1
Graveside service
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
