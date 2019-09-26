|
|
Mamie Saunders
Wichita Falls - Mamie Lynn (Lynn) Saunders, 81, of Byers, Texas, passed peacefully from this life at home on September 23rd, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 3, 1938, in Wichita Falls, to Elzie Howard and Alma Coleman Howard, Lynn spent her life in the Wichita Falls area. She married the love of her life, Bobby Joe Saunders, on October 10, 1974, and they made their home in Byers for the past several years.
The epitome of grace and beauty, Lynn was a classy cowgirl who loved tea parties in Victorian parlors equally. She was every child's imagination of the ideal Mother; she was selfless and took care of everyone else's needs before her own, was strong-willed, and just a little on the stubborn side.
She was known and loved as Momma and Memaw to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. What a beautiful legacy she left each with her exemplary life well-lived, placing God and His will always first. Lynn spent her entire life singing for the Lord, having started as a young girl with Buck White and her sisters, and was no doubt greeted in heaven by countless people who gave their hearts to Him because of a song she sang. Her life in the music profession brought national recognition, yet she maintained an humble, servant's heart. As a young vocalist, her career had no limits, but her husband and children were first in her life; music was important, but secondary to family. She enjoyed quilting, having tea parties, shopping with her sisters, talking on the phone with family, and was a Rosebud, because her mother was a Rosie the Riveter.
Lynn was a faithful member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church, where she served not only through her musical talent, but volunteered wherever needed. As a member there from the church's founding, she will leave an indelible impression in the church history.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, daughter Malynda White, her sister Sue Stephens, brother-in-law Andy Callis, grandson K-Bob White and great granddaughter Brooklynn Phillips.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are children: Donnie White and wife Silvia; J.D. White and wife Heather; Melanie Key and fiancé Craig; Scott Saunders and wife Kim; and Jeannie Klump and husband Eddie; brothers Joe Howard and wife Maxine; Jerry Bob Howard and wife Sharon; sisters Wilma Callis; Peggy Chandler and husband Tom; 19 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and Sweetie Pie, Daddy and Momma's beloved puppy.
Lynn's life celebration will be held at Cowboy Church of Henrietta on Saturday, September 28th, at 1:00 PM, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 27th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com. Family wishes to express gratitude to Texas Oncology, Healing Hands, Hospice of Wichita Falls, and The Windmill, and they suggest memorials may be made to any of these organizations or any local hospice.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 26, 2019