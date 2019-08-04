|
|
Manuel Berg Molina
Wichita Falls, TX. - Manuel Berg Molina was born June 15, 1964 to Guillermo and Mary Ann Molina and passed away July 28, 2019.
Manuel will be remembered most for his crazy escapades, generosity, love of life, unforgettable humor, laugh and smile. He will also be remembered for his love of welding, mowing, Blue Bloods, dancing and ability to always have a good time.
Manuel was welcomed to Heaven by his loving father Bill.
Those left to love and cherish his memory are his mother Mary Ann; Daughter Kami Donaldson and husband Erik; Sons Manuel Molina and Edward Molina; Stepson Aiden Alcantar; Grandsons Trevor and Cooper Donaldson; Brothers Gary Molina, Mike Molina, and William Burt; Sister Frances Newsome and his favorite brother-in-law CJ; and many others.
His children and family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls for caring for him as he left this life on earth to be our guardian angel.
Exodus 23:20
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 4, 2019