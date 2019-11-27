|
Manuel "Manny" Trejo
Wichita Falls - Manuel "Manny" Trejo passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Manny was born to Pablo Trejo and Victoria Barrientos Trejo on November 8, 1943 in Laredo, Mexico. The family moved to Biloxi, MS in 1956 where he graduated from high school in 1961. In 1962 the family moved to Wichita Falls to be near their relatives, the family of Beatrice Interial and Bill and Febe Garcia. Manny worked alongside his father at Paul Brown Tailor Shop and Scott's Level Best until his employment at PPG Industries in 1973 from where he retired in 2003. Manny joined Faith Masonic Lodge #1158 in May of 1973 where he remained a member until his passing. On August 26, 1967, Manuel married Geneva Velasco in Wichita Falls. Manny and Geneva had two children, Manuel Anthony (Tony) Trejo and Amanda Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, his son and daughter and four grandchildren: Reagan and Raeleigh Trejo of Wichita Falls and Marley and Barrett Partridge of Commerce City, CO. He is also survived by his two sisters Miriam (Jaime) Mas of Austin and Margaret (Rupert) Rodriguez and numerous cousins. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls on Friday, November 29 at 10:00 am. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or to the Parkinson's Association.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019