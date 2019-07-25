Services
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Olney High School Auditorium
Manuela Allen Obituary
Manuela Allen

Olney - Manuela Allen, age 49, passed away July 7, 2019 in Olney, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Olney High School Auditorium, with Rev. Eddie Royer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney, Texas.

Manuela was born on April 9, 1970 in Unterschwarzenberg, Bavaria, Germany to Hans Kammerl and Elisabeth (Gött) Kammerl. She married Peter Allen in Las Vegas, New Mexico on April 12, 1996 and they moved to Olney in 2008 from Crowell. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Olney. Manuela received her Bachelor of Education Degree and taught German and English at Olney High School. Manuela was a loving mother, wife and teacher. She always put her kids and her family first. When she wasn't taking care of her family, she was at school helping her students. She loved all of her kids, and all of her students, even the ones no one else believed in. She was always there for everyone, and spent most of her life teaching and helping students. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Wolfgang Kammerl and a sister-in-law, Rita Kammerl.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Allen of Olney; two sons, William Allen and Darian Allen both of Olney; two daughters, Melanie Allen and Kiara Allen both of Olney; three brothers: Manfred Kammerl and wife Ingrid, Hannes Kammerl, Günther Kammerl and wife Erika; one sister-in-law, Waltraud Kammerl; four sisters: Melanie Wörz and husband Aurel, Lisi Wiele and husband Frank, Helly Mayr and husband Reinhold, Carola Kisiela and husband Ronald; nieces and nephews: Michaela, Monika, Simone, Nadja, Lea, Julia, Robert, Natascha, Anna, Franzi, Toby, Chris, Patrick and Ramona.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 25, 2019
