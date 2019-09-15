|
|
Manuela "Nellie" Deal
Austin - Manuela "Nellie" Deal passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her four children Vincent Gomez, Victor Gomez, Marci Diaz and Terri Gomez on September 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 78.
The family visitation and Rosary for Nellie will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Celebration of Life and Interment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls. In addition, she will be remembered Tuesday at both Our Lady Queen of Peace 8:00 a.m. mass service and Sacred Heart Catholic Church 12:10 p.m. mass service.
Nellie was born on October 8, 1940 in El Paso, Texas, to the late Vicente and Josefina Gutierrez. After graduating Salutatorian in 1958 from Bowie High School in El Paso, Texas, Nellie delayed starting college to focus on her family whom she lived with in many cities with her then husband, Anselmo Gomez, who was in the Air Force. After many years of raising her children, Nellie moved back to Wichita Falls, Texas, where she later met and married her husband of 37 years, Johnnie Deal, in 1979. Nellie then worked in an administrative position at Wichita Falls State Hospital while also volunteering with the American Red Cross. It is then when Nellie realized her passion for healthcare and helping others. With that, she decided to pursue her first degree in nursing, Associates Degree in Nursing at Midwestern State University, which she later earned in 1981. After completing her first degree, Nellie began working for Bethania Hospital (which would later become United Regional Health Care Center) in Wichita Falls, as a nurse while she continued to pursue her second degree. In 1989, Nellie graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Midwestern State University. After receiving her BSN, she continued working for and retired from United Regional Health Care Center after serving others for approximately 30 years. After her husband's passing in 2017, Nellie moved to Ledgestone Senior Living Center in Austin, Texas, where she loved her time making many friends and going on lots of outings in the beautiful Hill Country. Nellie mostly loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition, she also loved cooking, listening to music, and watching the news and documentaries, and especially loved to attend catholic masses on Sundays at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Dripping Springs. Nellie was a simple, generous and loving person who had a big heart and strong love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, would drop anything at any time to help others and never asked for anything in return. Like her late husband, Johnnie Deal, she typically did not like to say "goodbye", but instead would say "so long", which means "goodbye until we meet again".
Along with her parents, Nellie was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Deal of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Delores Gaisoa of Lancaster, California; and her grandson, Josiah Diaz of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Nellie is survived by her children, Vincent Gomez and wife Jennifer of Austin, Texas, Victor Gomez of Columbia, South Carolina, Marci Diaz of Mesa, Arizona, Terri Gomez of Kyle, Texas (all born to her and her former husband Anselmo Gomez of El Paso, Texas) and Tracey Gilbow of Bowie, Texas (mother of grandchild Caroline Gomez); sister, Maria Torres of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, John and Vivian Gomez of Austin, Texas, Caroline Gomez of Bowie, Texas, Vanessa Diaz-Wilson and husband Tuc of Wichita Falls, Texas, Melinda Feller and husband Braden of San Antonio, Texas, and Marisa Gomez of Kyle, Texas; and her great-grandchildren Mikayla Gonzales, Solomon and Abel Wilson of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kaelyn and Brecken Feller of San Antonio, Texas, Viktor Ovodov-Diaz of Mesa, Arizona, and Kian Gomez of Kyle, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either of the following s online at: www.kidneyfund.org or www.kidney.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.owensandbrumley.com.
The family would like to thank Nellie's caregivers at Ledgestone Senior Living Center of Austin, Fresenius Kidney Care of both Austin and Wichita Falls, and St. David's South Austin Medical Center of Austin, and to Tracey Gilbow and Caroline Gomez for taking care of Nellie's dog Tater.
"So long" Mom, you will be missed dearly by those who loved you.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019