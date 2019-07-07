|
|
Manuela "Nellie" Esquibel
Wichita Falls - Manuela "Nellie" Esquibel, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A Christian Wake will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Salvador Rodriguez, officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wichita Falls under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home.
Nellie was born and raised in Marlin, Texas on September 8, 1931 to Martin and wife Sixta Sanchez. She worked many years for Levi Strauss and also in dry cleaning. Her hobby was collecting knick·knacks of frogs. She was very much loved by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Esquibel; son Henry (Ricky) Esquibel; brother, Isaac Sanchez; and sisters, Beatrice Acosta, Marta Garcia, and Maria Messics.
She is survived by brothers, David Sanchez and Rufus Ruben Sanchez; children Manuela Pineda, Maria Aguirre (Susie) and husband Armando, Ruben Esquibel, Caroline Esquibel, Rafaela Ortiz and husband Alejandro; Jesse Esquibel Jr., and Gloria Morales; 27 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 7, 2019