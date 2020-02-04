|
Marcelle Spreitzer
Wichita Falls - Marcelle Solange Spreitzer, age 93, passed peacefully from this life on January 31, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Marcelle was born on November 6, 1926, in Malakoff, France, the daughter of Georges Graslin and Louise Graslin. She emigrated to the United States in the early 1950's where she met and married the love of her life, Raymond Spreitzer, on February 6, 1954. Together they raised two children, Paul and Denise.
Marcelle was an incredible mother and a wonderful, loving grandmother who dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family as a full-time homemaker. She was very strong-willed and just a bit stubborn, which left her family and friends with many funny stories to remember her by.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, and son Paul Spreitzer.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are daughter Denise Krzewinski and husband John; her grandchildren Andrew and wife Megan, Nicholas and wife Christi, and Anna Kathrine.
A celebration of Marcelle's life will be held on Friday, February 7th, at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, February 6th from 5-7 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Entombment will follow Friday's service at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020