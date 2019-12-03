|
Marcia (Marcy) Thomas
Wichita Falls - Marcia Ann (Marcy) Thomas, 67, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Benedict of Nursia Orthodox Church with Fr. Peter Kavanaugh officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Marcy was born on Christmas Day, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Fred and Sarah (Sweeney) Taylor. She was a 1970 graduate of S. H. Rider High School. Marcy married Roland L. Zachary that same year. In 1982 she married Choyce D. Thomas. From 1985 until 1995 Marcy volunteered as a nurse intervenor/advocate for the Texas Peer Assistance Program for Nurses. She was an LVN, licensed chemical dependency counselor, an alcohol and drug counselor III, Board Diplomat, and a certified prevention specialist. She always stated she was blessed because every day she got to get up and go to a job she looked forward to. Marcy was the director of several residential outpatient substance abuse treatment programs in the Wichita Falls area, and wrote many grants that funded treatment programs for adolescents and adults.
In 1987 Marcy won the Dr. Frist Humanitarian Award from Hospital Corporation of America, a national employee award. She was grateful for, and believed in the effectiveness of the twelve step program of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and Al-Anon. Marcy was one of the founding members of St. Benedict of Nursia Orthodox Church, and had served on the Parish Council.
She was preceded in death by her mother; sister Jamie Beth Taylor; brother John F. Taylor; and husband Choyce Thomas.
Marcy is survived by children Shaylyn Veitenheimer, Roland Zachary, and Dylan Thomas; four grandchildren; her father; sister Angela Ince, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
