Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Marcille Swim
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Marcille "Mickey" Swim

Marcille "Mickey" Swim Obituary
Marcille "Mickey" Swim

Wichita Falls - Alberta Marcille DeWoody Wilson "Mickey Swim", 95, went to meet her Lord, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Wichita Falls with her children by her side.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Pursley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Mrs. Swim was born on September 11, 1924 in Mexia, Texas, and was a resident of Wichita Falls. Mickey was a homemaker, former nurse and member of Creative Cake Decorators in which she won numerous awards for her designs. Mickey was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she served as the church host.

She was preceded in death by husband, Tony Wilson; brother, Gerald DeWoody; son-in-law, Charles Bradshaw; and grandsons, Chad Bradshaw and Austin Hawkins.

Survivors include her brother, Edwin Crawford; daughter, Madonna Tondre and husband David; son, Johnny Brown and wife Charla; daughters, Diane Bradshaw and Rita Brown, and son, Jay; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and one great great-great grandson.

Pallbearers include Curt Bradshaw, Larry Hawkins, Charlie Bradshaw, Jason Myer, Mason Weaver and Wes Smith.

Special thank you to Hospice of Wichita Falls care team. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Mickey to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
