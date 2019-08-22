|
Marco Antonio "Buddy" Bustillos
Wichita Falls - Marco Antonio "Buddy" Bustillos, 69, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. with services immediately at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23th 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The son of the late Justino and Perfecta Bustillos, Marcos was born on November 4, 1949, in Guachochi Chihuahua, Mexico.
Marco is survived by his wife of eighteen years Doris Ann Bustillos, his daughter Betty Bustillos, his son Marcos Bustillos Jr., as well as grandsons Israel Carrasco, Raymond Izaguirre, Henry Nava; granddaughters Mollie Nava, Sara Bustillos, Mariah Bustillos, Maricela Bustillos. He is also survived by his two brothers, a sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 22, 2019