Marcus Ward
Wichita - Marcus Ward, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend passed from this earth into heaven on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the spry age of 97.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Charles Nichols of Bowie officiating. Interment will follow in New Electra Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
He was born in Whitney, Texas on November 23, 1921 to David Alec and Myrtle Worley Ward and moved to Electra at the age of 6; however, he referred to himself as a lifelong resident. He attended school in Electra and was a member of the Class of 1940. After graduation he worked for Totten Funeral Home while attending Wichita Engineering School and completing a course in aircraft assembly.
Marcus was a WWII veteran stationed in England, France, and Germany while serving in Gen. George Patton's 3rd Army. Following the war, he remained in Germany as a member of the Army of Occupation. Upon being discharged from the army and returning to Electra he worked for Wichita Construction Co., and Continental Oil Company.
On May 1, 1949, he married the love of his life, Kathrin Tice, who preceded him in death May 8, 2003 after 54 years of marriage. He is also preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers: Vascoe, Presley, Melvin, Haskell, and 3 sisters: Odessa Chaffee, Letha Hancock, and Evelyn Barnett and his faithful companion, Boo.
After 10 years with Continental Oil Co., he and his brother, Haskell, purchased the Electra Furniture Company and in 1956 the name became Ward Bros. Furniture serving the Electra and Chillicothe areas selling high quality furniture, appliances, and floor coverings. He later bought out his brother's interest in the company, keeping the business in operation for 30 years until his retirement in 1986. During those 30 years he won multiple sales programs, qualifying him and Kathrin for numerous trips worldwide. After retirement he continued to repair the appliances he had sold for an additional 30 years. He permanently retired in the fall of 2016.
Marcus was a long standing member of First Baptist Church of Electra, the Electra Chamber of Commerce, the Electra Chuck Wagon Gang,the Electra Masonic Lodge, and a Mason at the Maskat Shine of Wichita Falls, and a charter member of the Lubbock Scottish Rite. He was voted "Good Neighbor of the Year" in 2001, Outstanding Male Ex-Student as well as Grand Marshall of the Holiday of Lights Parade in 2011. Many will remember the elaborate Christmas decorations he adorned his yard with for the enjoyment of the local children and was awarded Best Decorated Yard in 1991.
He is survived by daughter, Pam, and granddaughter, Ashley, of Electra, a host of nieces and nephews, and his little dog, Sophie.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wichita County 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76305 Or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219-3993.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019