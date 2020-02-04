|
Margaret Ann "Marty" Gose
Roberts - Margaret Ann "Marty" Hastey Gose, 88, of Roberts, Montana, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Following funeral services on Wednesday in Montana, the family will receive friends at a visitation in Wichita Falls on Saturday, February 8th from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Lunn's. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Margaret Ann Hastey was born October 1, 1931, at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the second child of Colonel Thomas Watson Hastey and Margaret McGee Hastey. Marty always described herself as an "Army Brat", and when she was 3 years old, her family moved to the Philippines, where her father was stationed for over 2 years. Prior to and throughout the war, she and her mother moved about living in Austin, San Antonio, Atlanta, Washington, DC and St. Louis.
Marty attended Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, and UT in Austin where she met and in 1950, married Stephen Mathus Gose. They lived in Wichita Falls, Texas, and raised their family of three - Matt, Tom, and Martha. The children all attended Crockett Elementary, Zundelowitz Junior High and graduated from Wichita Falls High School. Marty's father and brother played polo, and they brought this sport with them to Wichita Falls.
In 1978 Marty and Steve moved to San Antonio to build the Retama Polo Center. Marty's influence was greatly felt there. She worked with well-known architect, Roger Rasbach, to build the beautiful buildings at Retama. This extraordinary home was one of three she was to build, each one reflecting their open and inviting personalities.
In 1996, Marty and Steve moved from San Antonio to what would become the Sanctuary Ranch near Roberts, Montana. Marty and Steve were blessed to live out their days in this special place, where their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren gathered for more than 30 years to enjoy great fishing, hunting, skiing and riding.
In addition to her three children: Stephen Mathus Gose III (Leigh). Thomas Hastey Gose (Martha), and Martha Gose Griffith (Chris); Marty leaves behind eight grandchildren: Stephen Mathus Gose IV (Elisabeth); Thomas Hastey Gose Jr. (Shawna); Marianna Gose Martinelli (Vincent); Christopher James Griffith (Peggy); Katherine Gose Naylor (Matt); Amanda Griffith Gillett (Glen); Clair Adickes Gose; and Phillip Edward Gose (Rachel); and nine great grandchildren: Jack, Julia, James, Mila, Grady, Hastey, Brevin, Laurel, and Frankie Fern.
Marty is preceded in heaven by Steve, her beloved husband of 69 years; her brother, Tommy Hastey; and granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Gose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marty's name to the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, 1106 N. 30th St., Billings, MT 59101. Marty's family will be forever grateful for the extraordinary care and love the St. Vincent nurses and doctors showed during her lifetime.
