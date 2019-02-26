|
|
Margaret Ann Robertson
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX
Margaret Ann Robertson, age 82, of Possum Kingdom Lake passed away Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Westlake Chapel, 701 FM 1148, Graham with Pastor Gary Riley officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Margaret was born July 25, 1936 to the late David Free Perdue and Pauline Cumbie Perdue in Borger, Texas.
She attended Archer City High School where she was a cheerleader.
Margaret married the love of her life, Teddy Glenn Robertson, on June 7, 1953 in Archer City.
Margaret was employed at the Times Record News in Wichita Falls for thirty years. After her retirement, she moved to Possum Kingdom Lake. She was a member of City View Baptist Church from 1961 until 2002. She was currently a member of Westlake Baptist Church where she led the Women's Brunch Group for thirteen years.
Survivors include her husband, Teddy of the home; one son, Bobby Wayne Robertson and wife, Teri of Livingston, Texas; two daughters, Sharon Benson and husband, Gary of Conroe, Texas, and Sheila Garza and husband, Randy of Irving, Texas; two sisters, Mary Sue Eustace and husband, Butch of Mansfield, Texas and Vicki Graham and husband, Larry of Archer City; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jane Rodgers.
The family suggests memorials to the Possum Kingdom West Volunteer EMS, 4809 Green Acres Road, Graham, Texas 76450.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019