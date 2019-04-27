Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Margaret Madrigal
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Wichita Falls - Margaret C. Madrigal, 59, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 followed by a family visitation until 8:30 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Margaret was born on September 9, 1959 in Knox City, Texas to Simon Chavez and Senaida Rios. In June of 1976, she married the love of her life, Quirino Madrigal. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She enjoyed watching Little House on the Prairie, knitting, writing down bible scriptures, but most of all, she loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Quirino Madrigal; daughter, Angela Gutierrez and husband Ramiro; daughter, Stephanie Madrigal and DeAndre Gentry; daughter, Kristie Madrigal and Chris Rodriguez; ; son, David Madrigal and wife Nikki Madrigal; granddaughter, Jasmine Madrigal; daughter, Teresa Neimeyer; daughter, Melissa Villarreal; sister, Mariana Chavez; nineteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 27, 2019
