Margaret Clivene Korper



Yukon - Funeral Services at First Baptist Church, Temple, OK, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Jay Driskill officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing on Tuesday from 9 am to 8 pm.



Margaret Clivene Korper was born to Clive and Erpha (McGee) Knapp on October 5, 1938 in Edmond, OK and departed this life in Yukon, OK on August 26, 2020.



Clivene grew up in Edmond, OK and enjoyed her childhood of cousins and family reunions. She married young and they headed to Ft. Riley, KS, having two children a son and daughter, together. She and the children soon returned to the Midwest City, OK area to be with her parents. They ended up in Oklahoma City and she dated a couple of local media celebrates, Steve Powell, Aka "Foreman Scotty," and Dale Wehba. In 1960 she soloed and attained her private pilot license before meeting Air Force pilot, C.C. "Kip" Korper at a dance at Tinker AFB. They married and moved to Albany, GA. The couple had 2 more sons. The family enjoyed travel to Bogota, Columbia and soon began moving across America and eventually the World with the Air Force. They divorced and she stayed in the Belleview, IL area where she operated Cardinal Travel Agency.



She loved her St. Louis Cardinals. While in St. Louis she was crushing on famed Cardinal slugger, Mark McGwire. She eventually moved to Wichita Falls, TX in 1995 to be near her parents who resided in Temple, OK. There she worked for a time at Budget Car Rental. She later moved to Temple to help her mother.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store