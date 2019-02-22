Services
Margaret Coleman
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosemont Cemetery
Wichita Falls, TX
Bellevue

Margaret Coleman, 96, passed away at her home in Bellevue surrounded by family Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls with Roger Deerinwater officiating.

Margaret was born on January 23, 1923 in Wichita Falls to the late Isaac Hershel and Lottie Mae (Jennings) Dicken. Margaret married J.L. Coleman on September 11, 1938. She was bookkeeper and part owner of J-Bar Corral, and later J-K Ranch Properties Inc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, in 1977, two brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by daughters Jo Powell of Clay County, and Mary Jane Roberts and husband Don of Lakeside City; son Hershel Coleman and wife Shayne of Clay County; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and twenty three and a half great-great grandchildren.

Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 22, 2019
