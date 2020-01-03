|
|
Margaret Farr
Wichita Falls - Margaret Louella Farr, 95, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, January 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Interment will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born on April 10, 1924 in Culbertson, Montana to the late James Con and Roxie Eathel (Dooley) Hall. She married Roy A. Farr in Fairview, Montana on June 16. 1946, and the couple were married for 54 years until his passing. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was a nurse's aid at Texoma Christian Care Center from the time it first opened, and was a private duty nurse's aid prior to that. Margaret enjoyed get togethers with family and friends. She was a people person, who loved to laugh and smile. Margaret was never short of energy. She enjoyed baking, as well as sewing and embroidery. She truly enjoyed caring for others. Margaret will be remembers as a #1 mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy; and children Leroy Farr and wife Lynn, and Clinton Farr.
Margaret is survived by son Larry Farr and wife Connie of Port Angeles, Washington, daughter Shirley M. Wilde and husband Tom of Wichita Falls, daughter Sheila Craighead and husband Michael of Evansville, Wyoming, and son Rick Farr and wife Geneva of Rifle, Colorado; grandchildren Alexander Farr, Elthea Farr, Phoebe Farr, Caleb Harbison, Cassandra Taylor, Clinton Farr, Logan Farr, Isaac Bumgarner, and Jesse McWhorter as well as eight great-grandchildren.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Margaret's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020