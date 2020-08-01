1/1
Margaret Lucile Pittman
Margaret Lucile Pittman

Brownwood - Margaret Lucile Kolster Pittman, 93, of Brownwood, Texas, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1927 in San Angelo, Texas to the late John and Clara Price Kolster.

Margaret (Mickie) grew up on a farm west of San Angelo and attended public schools there. Her family later moved to Balmorhea, Texas where she graduated from high school. She was a civil service employee for most of her working career. Margaret was a terrific cook and enjoyed numerous interests. She was a talented quilter, painter, seamstress, photographer, gardener and accomplished hunter. She was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls and a longtime volunteer at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center and the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Tate Pittman, and two brothers, Jim and Wesley Kolster. She is survived by her son, Mike (Wyndy), three grandchildren, April (W.T.), Jennifer (Zachary), and Michael Jr. Survivors also include ten great grandchildren, loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on August 4, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Balmorhea Cemetery, Balmorhea, Texas. For those who desire, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 238, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Online condolences can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Balmorhea Cemetery
