Margaret Martin
1932 - 2020
Margaret Martin

Wichita Falls - Margaret Martin, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in an Arlington hospital.

A visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Margaret was born on March 10, 1932 in Mineral Wells, Texas to George P. and Eula Outlaw Oliver. She married Jim Martin on January 21, 1949 in Mineral Wells. He preceded her in death in 1991. She had lived in Wichita Falls for 65 years moving from Mineral Wells. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She loved gardening, going to the casino, watching the Dallas Cowboys and tennis. She loved her family dearly.

Survivors include her children: Mary Apple and husband Mike of Arlington, Jim Martin and wife Val of Granbury, Patti Austin and husband Ford of Bowie, and Pam Spencer and husband Tom of Arlington; grandchildren: Tara Apple, Leigh Ruiz, Misty Hackley, Brandy Cox, Chance Austin, Zack Austin, Jody Martin, and Cody Martin; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
JUN
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
