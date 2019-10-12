|
|
Margaret "Margie" Mary Hoffman Berend
Windthorst - Margaret "Margie" Mary Hoffman Berend, 82, of Windthorst, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Margie was born February 10, 1937, in Scotland, Texas, to Frank John Hoffman Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Baumhardt Hoffman. She was the youngest and last living child of 11 children.
She was the Salutatorian of her 1954 graduating class of Windthorst High School and also attended Draughan's Business College. She worked as a stenographer for Wichita Falls Production Credit Association until her marriage.
Margie and James Edward Berend were married on November 16, 1961, in Scotland. They made their lifelong home in Windthorst.
Margie believed in serving her community. She was an active member of St Mary's Catholic Church, The Christian Mother's Society, Mass Lector and Church Choir. She was known for her solo of the "Ava Maria" at many weddings and anniversaries. She was also active in the Archer County Child Welfare Board, Archer County MHMR and co-chaired Windthorst's 100th Birthday Celebration and Pageant.
She was a gifted writer and for many years was Windthorst's correspondent for the Archer County News and Times Record News. She also edited and wrote the Knights of Columbus newsletter for many years.
One of her passions was the Wichita Falls Right to Life Organization. She also served as Secretary of the Texas State Right to Life. She was a favorite speaker for many Right to Life and Alternative to Abortion events throughout the state.
Margie will be best remembered for her more than 30 years of teaching CCD classes at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sixteen of those years she taught first communion classes. She taught some families for three generations. She touched many young lives.
She will always be remembered for her smile and sweet disposition, love of coffee and her ability to get to any destination without ever learning to drive.
Survivors include her husband James of the home and great nephew-grandsons Zane, Dillon and Jaron Hilbers and Heath Julian. Plus 109 Hoffman and Berend nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Roberta Schroeder and Loretta Lindeman, brothers Ray, Ed, Bernard, Bill, Charles, Richard, infant Frank III and Jim Hoffman.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310, or Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas, 76389.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019