Margaret Rae Anspaugh Gilbert
Wichita Falls - Margaret Rae Anspaugh Gilbert, 93, went to be with her heavenly father on January 1, 2020.
Margaret was born on May 24, 1926 in Dorrance, Kansas to Marion and Esther Anspaugh. She had an older sister, Willene who was her best friend. A few years later her brother Rex was born. Her parents were both ordained ministers. She became a Christian as her and her brother and sister were playing church one day.
Margaret and her sister would often sing together in church services. She played the guitar and her sister the banjo. They would practice singing in harmony as they did the family's wash on the porch with a wringer style washing machine. She considered attending a music school and someone from the school came to hear her sing. Her mother told people later that the woman said she had a pathetic voice. Margaret corrected her and said the woman said a sympathetic voice! But instead of music school she decided to attend Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri. This proved to be a pivotal choice because there she met the love of her life, James Gilbert.
James graduated from Central Bible College in May of 1946. In June, they were married in Attica, Kansas. The Rev. Marion Anspaugh, Margaret's father, officiated at the ceremony. They were happily married for 64 years until James's death in December, 2010.
After their marriage the couple immediately began their first pastorate in the town of Cherryvale, Kansas. During their years of ministry, they pastored churches in Kansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Missouri, and Texas. They also spent one year on the evangelistic field holding revivals across the country. Margaret was a devoted minister's wife who believed she was called to the ministry as much as her husband. She played the piano and organ, directed choirs, taught Sunday school classes, led youth groups, and worked in women's ministries and Missionettes.
James and Margaret had three children, Sherril, James Jr., and Rosalene. They were loving and devoted parents who stood by their children not only when they were young, but throughout their adult lives. They had three grandchildren, five great children, and five great great grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James; her son, James, Jr.; her sister, Willene; and her brother, Rex and sister-in-law, Dortha Lou.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherril Stewart (Kirby Goslee) and Rosalene Anderson; her grandchildren, Lisa Collins, Eric Anderson, and Kelci Anderson (James Chumley); great-grandchildren, Tasha Steffler (Chris), Trey Hansford (Trina), Tylan Hansford (Montana), Clark Chumley, and Alice Chumley; great-great grandchildren, Aydan Steffler, Adison Steffler, Dayton Hansford, Samuel Hansford, and Tylan Junior Hansford; brother-in-law, Jesse Gilbert; a sister-in-law, Marie Gilbert; many nieces and nephews and a host of devoted friends.
Family visitation will be from 6 -8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Evangel Temple Church with the Pastor Kile Bateman, officiating. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. in Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Her family and friends mourn that they've lost their most devoted prayer warrior, but rejoice that Margaret has received the heavenly reward she so richly deserved.
The family would like to thank Senior Care Health & Rehab for their care over the last several years, and Beyond Faith Hospice for the past few months.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020