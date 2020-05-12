|
|
Margaret Rodriguez
Wichita Falls - Margarita Trejo Rodriguez, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on thursday from 7-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Grace Church Friday at 11:00 AM with Reggie Coe, Joe Cook, and Lance Bourgeios officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Pablo Trejo and Victoria Barrientos Trejo, Margaret was born on November 17, 1941, in Laredo, Mexico. The family moved to Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1956. She graduated from Biloxi High School and Draughon's Business School. On March 20, 1965, Margaret married J. Rupert Rodriguez, and they were married 55 years before her passing. Her family moved to Wichita Falls in 1962 to be closer to family. She worked at Levine's, Wichita County Law Library, and retired from JC Penney after 12 years to seek her true goal of caring for her family.
Margaret was a long time member of Grace Church from 1975 to the present where she was actively involved in multiple Bible studies. She served as organist for El Buen UMC Pastor. She was also involved in the Good News Club and served as leader for GA's and Pioneer Girls Club. She served on the founding board of KMOC. She enjoyed piano, gardening, and attending all her families sporting events as their biggest fan.
Along with her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her brother, Manuel Trejo.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, J. Rupert Rodriguez; children, Laura Clark and husband, Tim; Victoria Cambell; and Daniel Rodriguez and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Miriam Mas and husband Jaime; sister-in-law Geneva Trejo; grandchildren, Timothy (Brooke) Clark; Benjamin Clark; Margaux (Phillip) Clark; Brianna (Ben) Campbell; Emma (Sean) Clark; Alek Rodriguez; Remington Cambell; Alaina Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Amaya Clark, Olivia Clark, Teagan Fletcher, Carter Henson and Asher Clark; and cousins Elva Interial and Raquel Crow and numerous other relatives.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Church and KMOC 89.5 radio station in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 14, 2020