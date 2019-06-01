|
Margaret Traynham
Wichita Falls - Margaret Louis Fowler Traynham, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on April 26, 1939 in Bakersfield, CA to the late Albert Fowler and Evora Stewart Fowler. On April 19, 1958 she married Joe Hughey Traynham, Sr. in Bossier City, LA. Mrs. Traynham had worked as a CNA at Royal Estates in Wichita Falls.
She is survived by six children, Joe Traynham, Jr. of Onaway, MI, Pam Ciuba and husband Greg of Wichita Falls, Virginia Parsons and husband Larry of Abilene, James Traynham and wife Kam of Wichita Falls, Kellie Armstrong King of Oklahoma and Margaret Sutton of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Tiffany Traynham, Joe Traynham, Kristy Ciuba, Ashley Kocher and husband Kyle, Michelle Ramirez and husband Lupe, Brittany Parsons, Brandon Parsons and Laura Matteson, Megan Hubbard, Morgan Ezzell, Brandie Sutton, Donnie Armstrong, Miranda King, JC Traynham, Christy Jean Traynham, Jaimie Pierce and husband Mark and Jessica Pemberton; great grandchildren, Lucas, Eleanor and Maggie Kocher, Ashlynn, Kullen and Peyton Ramirez, Anderson Hubbard, Avery Hubbard, Morgan Pierce, Hunter Pierce and Shyla Pemberton; six sisters, Frances, Alberta, Iva, Evora, Mary and Olga; three brothers, Eddie, Jessie and Donald. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney and Albert (Sonny).
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 1, 2019