Margarete McRoberts
Wichita Falls - Margarete McRoberts, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Margarete was born to Robert Herschlein and Friederike nee Koch in Ulm Grimmelfingen, Germany on September 7, 1926. Upon arriving in the United States in 1955, she lived in Flat, TX, and Midland, TX before settling in Wichita Falls in 1960. Margarete joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in 1961. She was baptized and confirmed in Germany. Margarete worked at the State Hospital for 23½ years. She was the Supervisor of Medical Surgical floors. During her time at the State Hospital, she received many awards and two Humanitarian awards from the State of Texas in 1992 and 1998.
After her retirement, Margarete helped whenever neighbors were sick or needed help of any kind. She had a great love for animals and worked for humane treatment of them.
Margarete is survived by five nephews, who live in Germany, Hans Herschlein, Günther Herschlein and his wife Hanna and their children Steffen and Heike, Jürgen Herschlein, Werner Herschlein and Siegfried Herschlein. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, who died in 2005, her father who was killed in 1945, a brother who was killed in 1963 and a brother who died in 1992.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Cody, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at St. Paul Lutheran Church immediately following the interment. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Memorials should be made to the Wichita County Humane Society, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305; or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1417 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019